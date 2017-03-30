Casino mogul Ruffin spends night at White House

WASHINGTON — Treasure Island casino owner Phil Ruffin planned to dine and spend the night at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue on Thursday. According to a spokeswoman, it will be the 82-year-old billionaire’s first-ever visit to the White House.

Over the years, Ruffin’s ties with President Donald Trump have mixed business and friendship — and later politics. Ruffin is a co-owner of the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Las Vegas. Trump was best man at Ruffin’s 2008 wedding to supermodel Oleksandra Nikolayenko. The wedding venue was Mar-a-Lago.

After Trump won the White House in 2016, Ruffin served on the finance committee for Trump’s Jan. 20 inauguration. Ruffin told the Associated Press he spent $18,000 for a suite at the Trump International Hotel to be there for the president’s swearing-in ceremony and festivities. Ruffin also stayed at Trump’s D.C. hotel after flying into the Capitol Wednesday. Thursday’s overnight at the White House was free.

Ruffin was looking forward to catching up with his old friend. “It’s a lonely job,” Ruffin told AP, “and I have been friends with him a long time. It’ll be nice to catch up.”

