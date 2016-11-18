Clark County begins process of filling Kihuen’s vacant state Senate seat

Clark County is accepting applications to fill former state Sen. Ruben Kihuen’s vacant seat.

Applications for Senate District 10 must be submitted before noon on Nov. 30. The appointee will serve until the November 2018 election.

Kihuen, a 36-year-old Democrat, left the seat when he was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives.

Applicants must be a registered Democrat, as required by state law. They must live in District 10, which includes the Las Vegas Strip and McCarran International Airport.

County commissioners are expected to choose an appointee from a list of applicants at their regular Dec. 6 meeting at 9 a.m. The meeting will be held at the County Government Building, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway in Las Vegas.

Applications are available online at ClarkCountyNV.gov. A map of District 10 can be found online at http://tinyurl.com/jvawbos.

Contact Michael Scott Davidson at sdavidson@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3861. Follow @davidsonlvrj on Twitter.