Clark County begins process of filling Kihuen’s vacant state Senate seat

Ruben Kihuen candidate for U.S. Congressional District 4, speaks before Vice President Joe Biden during a campaign rally for presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at the Southwest Regional Council of Carpenters office in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal

State Sen. Ruben Kihuen, D-Nevada, speaks at a rally for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton at Cox Pavilion on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016, at UNLV, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Ruben Kihuen, Democratic candidate for the 4th Congressional District, rallies the crowd during a protest against Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump outside of Trump International Hotel Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Democratic nominee for the 4th Congressional District Ruben Kihuen addresses the crowd during the final day of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday, July 28, 2016, in Philadelphia. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By MICHAEL SCOTT DAVIDSON
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Clark County is accepting applications to fill former state Sen. Ruben Kihuen’s vacant seat.

Applications for Senate District 10 must be submitted before noon on Nov. 30. The appointee will serve until the November 2018 election.

Kihuen, a 36-year-old Democrat, left the seat when he was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives.

Applicants must be a registered Democrat, as required by state law. They must live in District 10, which includes the Las Vegas Strip and McCarran International Airport.

County commissioners are expected to choose an appointee from a list of applicants at their regular Dec. 6 meeting at 9 a.m. The meeting will be held at the County Government Building, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway in Las Vegas.

Applications are available online at ClarkCountyNV.gov. A map of District 10 can be found online at http://tinyurl.com/jvawbos.

Contact Michael Scott Davidson at sdavidson@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3861. Follow @davidsonlvrj on Twitter.

 