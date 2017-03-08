Clark County Commission candidate Tisha Black says she has raised over $100K in campaign donations

Clark County Commission candidate Tisha Black says she has raised over $100,000 in campaign donations.

That makes Black, a 45-year-old attorney and political newcomer, the highest-fundraising Republican commission candidate in the last four years.

In the 2014 and 2016 elections, 12 Republican candidates combined to raise less than $50,000. Craig Lake raised about $270,000 for the 2012 election but lost.

“I’m very humbled, and I’m very grateful,” Black said. “I’m going to work for the next 18 months with the same amount of effort.”

Black said more than $75,000 came during a campaign kickoff fundraiser she held last week at SG Bar. Guests included gaming executives, former Gov. Robert List and former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Bill Maupin.

Black is running for the District F seat, now held by Democrat Susan Brager, who is term-limited. Black announced she was running in January, but the county’s official filing period for candidates is not until March 2018.

Her next campaign event will be March 22. when she speaks at the monthly luncheon of the Spring Mountain Republican Women’s club at Spiedini Ristorante, 221 N. Rampart Blvd.

Black and other candidates for 2018 races would have to file their first campaign finance reports in January.

Contact Michael Scott Davidson at sdavidson@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3861. Follow @davidsonlvrj on Twitter.