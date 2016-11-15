Clark County Commission votes to fund proposed Raiders stadium, Las Vegas Convention Center

A majority of Clark County commissioners voted Tuesday to codify two hotel room tax increases to fund the upgrade of the Las Vegas Convention Center and the construction of a 65,000-seat stadium.

Both tax increases were made official in a single 6-to-1 vote with Commissioner Chris Giunchigliani dissenting.

One tax increase will finance $750 million in bonds for a $1.9 billion domed stadium project, which could become home to the NFL’s Oakland Raiders and UNLV football team.

The stadium’s financing plan also calls for $500 million from the Raiders and $650 million from the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson.

A separate hotel room tax increase will help fund $1.4 billion in improvements to the Las Vegas Convention Center.

There will be a 0.88 percentage-point room tax increase to fund the stadium and the half-point increase for the convention center.

The new hotel room taxes go into effect on Jan. 1.

SALES TAX INCREASE WILL FUND POLICE HIRES

Commissioners unanimously approved raising the county’s sales tax next year to fund the hiring of more than 300 Metropolitan Police Department officers and purchasing police equipment.

Commissioners had the option of raising the tax after Nevada lawmakers approved a bill authorizing the increase during a special legislative session in October.

Members of the Nevada Policy Research Institute, a conservative think tank, opposed the tax increase during Tuesday’s meeting, stating Metro had mishandled its existing More Cops fund.

But when it came time to vote, all commissioners were in favor of the sales tax increase. That easily met the two-thirds vote of the commission required for approval.

The county’s sales tax will increase by one-tenth of a percentage point beginning April 1. That comes to about a penny for every $10 of sales.

The sales tax increase is expected to generate about $39 million in revenue, with $7.9 million going to the Las Vegas resort corridor for 66 new officers; $31.3 million would be budgeted countywide for 245 new officers.

Immediately after approving the sales tax increase, commissioners unanimously voted to rescind their bill draft request that state lawmakers order a study of the Metropolitan Police Department’s funding formula at the 2017 legislative session.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

