Commission considering 16 Las Vegas attorneys for open judicial seats

The Nevada Commission on Judicial Selection announced Friday the 16 Las Vegas attorneys under consideration for two open judicial seats in Clark County District Court.

The seats were vacated by retiring judges Jessie Walsh of Department 10 and David Parker of Department 18.

Eight attorneys are under consideration for Department 10. They are Michael F. Bohn, 57; Terrance Allen Coffing, 52; George Edward Cromer, 56; Tierra Danielle Jones, 35; Anat R. Levy, 55; Craig A. Mueller, 56; Esther C. Rodriguez, 51; and David Allen Stephens, 61.

Eight attorneys applied for the Department 18 seat. They are Karl Wesley Armstrong, 58; Soonhee Baily, 46; Mark B. Bailus, 64; Mark L. Gentile, 57; Shannon D. Nordstrom, 43; Jay P. Raman, 38; Berna Rhodes-Ford, 45; and Philip Nelson Smith Jr., 40.

Applicants could apply for only one judicial department and cannot switch departments after submitting an application.

The commission will consider background investigations, comments from the public and interviews with each of the applicants before choosing three candidates for each seat. Those candidates’ names will be submitted to Gov. Brian Sandoval, who will make the final selection.

Interviews with the applicants are public and are scheduled for the week of April 10. Written comments can be submitted to the Commission on Judicial Selection before 5 p.m. on March 17.

The attorneys’ applications and contact information for the commission can be found at the Nevada Supreme Court’s website.

