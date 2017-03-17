Posted 

Early voting set to begin for municipal elections in Las Vegas, Henderson, North Las Vegas

Voters stand in line for early voting at Albertsons at 2885 E. Desert Inn Rd. in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016. (Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Voters cast ballots during the first day of early voting at the Galleria at Sunset in Henderson on Saturday morning, Oct. 22, 2016. (Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @DanJClarkPhoto

By JAMIE MUNKS
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

April is primary day for municipal elections, but voters in Clark County cities can begin casting ballots Saturday.

Early voting runs March 18-31. Primaries are April 4 for Las Vegas, Henderson, North Las Vegas and Boulder City.

Voters who live in unincorporated Clark County do not participate in municipal elections, which are nonpartisan.

Candidates can seal a win in the primary if they draw more than 50 percent of the vote. If no one does, the top two vote-getters face off in a June 13 general election.

This is the first year that an election in Las Vegas will have no traditional precinct polling places. Voters can cast their votes at any voting center in the city.

Each city has two long-term early voting centers, including city halls, malls and a library. Each city will also have mobile polling, which will move to different sites during that time.

Clark County, which conducts municipal elections for the cities, has a comprehensive list of when and where early voting will occur: http://www.clarkcountynv.gov/election/Pages/2017-InfoIndex-17P.aspx#ev

In 2013, 42,258 people voted in the primaries in Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and Henderson. Of those, more than 20,000 voters, cast ballots during the early voting period. That year, 14,436 people voted on Election Day, and the remainder were cast by mail.

Contact Jamie Munks at jmunks@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Find @JamieMunksRJ on Twitter.

MUNICIPAL ELECTION VOTING CENTERS

Early voting sites from March 18 to 31:

HENDERSON

Henderson City Hall, 240 S. Water St., 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Galleria at Sunset, lower level Kohl's Court, 1300 W. Sunset Road, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas City Hall, 495 S. Main St., 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Meadows Mall, First Floor JCPenney Court, 4300 Meadows Lane, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily March 18 to 31.

NORTH LAS VEGAS

North Las Vegas City Hall, 2250 Las Vegas Blvd. North, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Aliante Library, 2400 W. Deer Springs Way, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

TEMPORARY EARLY VOTING CENTERS:

March 18: Henderson: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Albertsons, 190 N. Boulder Highway; Las Vegas: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Albertsons, 4850 W. Craig Road, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mountain Shadows Community Center, 9107 Del Webb Blvd.; North Las Vegas: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Deer Springs Town Center.

March 19: Henderson: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Vons, 45 E. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Las Vegas: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Albertsons, 4850 W. Craig Road, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mountain Shadows Community Center, 9107 Del Webb Blvd.; North Las Vegas: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Deer Springs Town Center.

March 20: Henderson: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Sun City MacDonald Ranch, 2020 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway; Las Vegas: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Albertsons, 4850 W. Craig Road, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Cardenas, 4421 E. Bonanza Road; North Las Vegas: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sun City Aliante Community Center, 7390 Aliante Parkway.

March 21: Henderson: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Albertsons, 201 S. Stephanie St.; Las Vegas: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Albertsons, 8410 Farm Road, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Leisure Center, 101 N. Pavilion Center Drive; North Las Vegas: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Neighborhood Recreation Center, 1638 N. Bruce St.

March 22: Henderson: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Silver Spring Recreation Center, 1951 Silver Springs Parkway; Las Vegas: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Albertsons, 8410 Farm Road, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Leisure Center; North Las Vegas: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Silver Mesa Recreation Center, 4025 Allen Lane.

March 23: Henderson: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Solera at Anthem Community Center, 2401 Somersworth Drive; Las Vegas: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Mountain Crest Community Center, 4701 N. Durango Drive, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Leisure Center, 101 N. Pavilion Center Drive; North Las Vegas: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., trailer at Lowe's, at Craig and Losee roads.

March 24: Henderson: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Solera at Anthem Community Center, 2401 Somersworth Drive; Las Vegas: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Mountain Crest Community Center, 4701 N. Durango Drive, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Rainbow Library, 3150 N. Buffalo Dr.; North Las Vegas: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., trailer at Lowe's, at Craig and Losee roads.

March 25: Henderson: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Vons, 2667 E. Windmill Parkway; Las Vegas: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Skye Center at Skye Canyon, 10111 W. Skye Canyon Park Drive; North Las Vegas: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Albertsons, 3010 W. Ann Road.

March 26: Henderson: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Albertsons, 575 College Drive; Las Vegas: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Skye Center at Skye Canyon, 10111 W. Skye Canyon Park Drive; North Las Vegas: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Albertsons, 3010 W. Ann Road.

March 27: Henderson: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Paseo Verde Library, 280 S. Green Valley Pkwy; Las Vegas: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Doolittle Community Center, 1950 J St., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Albertsons, 1650 N. Buffalo Drive; North Las Vegas: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. College of Southern Nevada North Las Vegas campus, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave.

March 28: Henderson: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Green Valley Library, 2797 N. Green Valley Parkway; Las Vegas: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Doolittle Community Center, 1950 J St., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Albertsons, 1650 N. Buffalo Drive; North Las Vegas: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at SkyView YMCA, 3050 E. Centennial Parkway.

March 29: Henderson: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sun City Anthem Center, 2450 Hampton Road; Las Vegas: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Westminster Church, 4602 W. Lake Mead Blvd., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Centennial Center, west Tropical Parkway at Centennial Center Boulevard; North Las Vegas: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. SkyView YMCA, 3050 E. Centennial Parkway.

March 30: Henderson: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sun City Anthem Center, 2450 Hampton Road; Las Vegas: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at East Las Vegas Community Center, 250 N. Eastern Ave., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Centennial Center, West Tropical Parkway at Centennial Center Boulevard; North Las Vegas: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Alexander Library, 1755 W. Alexander Road.

March 31: Henderson: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Heritage Park Senior Facility, S. 300 Racetrack Road; Las Vegas: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at East Las Vegas Community Center, 250 N. Eastern Ave., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Centennial Center at West Tropical Parkway at Centennial Center Boulevard; North Las Vegas: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Alexander Library, 1755 W. Alexander Road.

ELECTION DAY VOTING CENTERS:

HENDERSON

Black Mountain Recreation Center, 559 Greenway Road

Galleria at Sunset, 130 W. Sunset Road

Green Valley Library, 2797 N. Green Valley Parkway

City Hall, 240 S. Water Street

Henderson Multigenerational Center, 250 S. Green Valley Parkway

Heritage Park Senior Facility, 300 S. Racetrack Road

Silver Springs Recreation Center, 1951 Silver Springs Parkway

Sun City Anthem Center, 2450 Hampton Road

Sun City MacDonald Ranch, 2020 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway

LAS VEGAS

Albertsons, 4850 W. Craig Road

Albertsons, 1650 N. Buffalo Drive

Centennial Hills YMCA, 6601 N. Buffalo Drive

Doolittle Community Center, 1950 J St.

East Las Vegas Community Center, 250 N. Eastern Ave.

Kitty Ward Elementary, 5555 Horse Drive

City Hall, 495 S. Main Street

Meadows Mall, 4300 Meadows Lane

Mountain Crest Community Center, 4701 N. Durango Drive

Mountain Shadows Community Center, 9107 Del Webb Blvd.

Rainbow Library, 3150 N. Buffalo Drive

Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave.

Skye Center at Skye Canyon, 10111 W. Skye Canyon Park Drive

Veterans Memorial, 101 N. Pavilion Center Drive

West Charleston Library, 6301 W. Charleston Blvd.

NORTH LAS VEGAS

Aliante Library, 2400 W. Deer Springs Way

Theron L. Swainston Middle School, 3500 W. Gilmore Ave.

City Hall, 2250 Las Vegas Blvd. North

Steve Cozine Elementary, 5335 Coleman St.

D.L. Dickens Elementary, 5550 Milan Peak St.

Raul Elizondo Elementary, 4865 Goldfield St.

H.P. Fitzgerald Elementary, 2651 Revere St.

Don E, Hayden Elementary, 150 W. Rome Blvd.

Lowe's, 2570 E. Craig Road

Sun City Aliante Community Center, 7390 Aliante Parkway

 