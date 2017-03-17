Early voting set to begin for municipal elections in Las Vegas, Henderson, North Las Vegas

April is primary day for municipal elections, but voters in Clark County cities can begin casting ballots Saturday.

Early voting runs March 18-31. Primaries are April 4 for Las Vegas, Henderson, North Las Vegas and Boulder City.

Voters who live in unincorporated Clark County do not participate in municipal elections, which are nonpartisan.

Candidates can seal a win in the primary if they draw more than 50 percent of the vote. If no one does, the top two vote-getters face off in a June 13 general election.

This is the first year that an election in Las Vegas will have no traditional precinct polling places. Voters can cast their votes at any voting center in the city.

Each city has two long-term early voting centers, including city halls, malls and a library. Each city will also have mobile polling, which will move to different sites during that time.

Clark County, which conducts municipal elections for the cities, has a comprehensive list of when and where early voting will occur: http://www.clarkcountynv.gov/election/Pages/2017-InfoIndex-17P.aspx#ev

In 2013, 42,258 people voted in the primaries in Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and Henderson. Of those, more than 20,000 voters, cast ballots during the early voting period. That year, 14,436 people voted on Election Day, and the remainder were cast by mail.

Contact Jamie Munks at jmunks@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Find @JamieMunksRJ on Twitter.