Clinton will reflect upon her 2016 race against Trump in new book

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, center, is joined onstage by first lady Michelle Obama, left, President Barack Obama, second from left, Chelsea Clinton, second from right, and former President Bill Clinton, right, after speaking at a rally at Independence Mall in Philadelphia. (Andrew Harnik/AP, File)

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks at a rally at Broward College in Coconut Creek, Fla. Clinton has a lot of plans for 2017, including some reflections on her stunning loss to Donald Trump. (Andrew Harnik/AP, File)

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump listens to Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton during the second presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis. Clinton has a lot of plans for 2017, including some reflections on her stunning loss to Donald Trump. (John Locher/AP, File)

By HILLEL ITALIE
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK — Hillary Clinton has a lot of plans for 2017, including some reflections on her stunning loss to Donald Trump.

The former secretary of state, senator and first lady is working on a collection of personal essays that will touch on the 2016 presidential campaign, Simon & Schuster told The Associated Press on Wednesday. The book, currently untitled, is scheduled for this fall and will be inspired by favorite quotations she has drawn upon. Clinton also will reissue her best-selling “It Takes a Village” in an illustrated edition for young people.

She will also resume her relationship with the Harry Walker Agency, the speakers bureau through which she made the paid talks that were criticized by Sen. Bernie Sanders and others during the election race.

 