Cortez-Masto joins Nevada demonstrators participating in Women’s March on Washington

WASHINGTON — A contingent of Nevada demonstrators was joined by U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto on Saturday for the Women’s March on Washington — a rally held one day after the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

As many as 200,000 people had been expected to take part in the Washington demonstration, a four-hour event to highlight the need to protect the rights of women and others. On Saturday morning, city officials said march organizers had more than doubled their turnout estimate to 500,000 as crowds began swelling and subways into the city became clogged with participants.

Cortez Mastos joined the Nevada marchers before the demonstration began.

She said she was marching in honor of her mother and grandmothers, “and to remind young women and girls the most important lesson they taught me: never let your gender, age, race or background stand in the way from going after what you want.”

“We are not going to tolerate anybody coming in and trying to take anything away from us,” Cortez Masto told the Las Vegas Review-Journal at a rally staging area.

“We are going to use our voice and stand together united,” Cortez Masto said before marching with Nevada demonstrators down Third Street toward the National Mall.

About 200 people from Nevada were expected to find their way to Washington this weekend for the march, said Jean Dunbar, a Las Vegas medical field worker and activist.

Speakers for the event include Gloria Steinem and Angela Davis.

Folk-rock duo The Indigo Girls and singer-songwriter Janelle Monae are among the entertainers slated to perform.

The genesis for the march was the general election, when Trump defeated former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who was poised to become the first woman to serve in the White House.

Dunbar said the march was not about Trump, but an effort to highlight social injustice and inequities faced by not just women, but other groups.

“It’s a human rights and women’s rights demonstration,” Dunbar said.

Nationally, organizers want to highlight the need for paid family leave, affordable access to abortion and birth control, a higher minimum wage and accountability of police in cases of brutality.

