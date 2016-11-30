Councilwoman Debra March officially begins run for mayor of Henderson

Henderson City Councilwoman Debra March will launch her bid for mayor of Henderson on Thursday, according to a press release from her campaign.

March announced her plans to run for the office in an Aug. 8 Facebook post, but will make it official Thursday during a campaign launch event at the Henderson Convention Center, 200 S. Water Street, at 5 p.m.

March is running to replace two-term Mayor Andy Hafen, who is term-limited. Hafen has served on the city council since 1987.

The Henderson municipal primary election is April 4. The general election will be held on June 13.

Two other offices — the Ward III city council seat currently held by John Marz and municipal court judge, Department 3 — are also up for election next year.

Contact Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4683. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.