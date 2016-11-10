Former Nevada higher ed official captures open seat on State Board of Education

A former state higher education official sealed victory early Wednesday for the empty District 1 seat on the State Board of Education.

The final vote tally showed Robert Blakely, a former member of the Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents, with 74,099 votes defeating former Principal Tim Hughes by 2,064 votes — or nearly 1.5 percent of the ballots cast in the nonpartisan race.

The race was tight from the outset and was too close to call Tuesday night.

Blakely, an Uber driver and insurance salesman, campaigned for increased efforts to recruit locals to teach in the state. He said he thinks his campaign might have benefited from the name recognition he developed during his time as regent.

Hughes, a former educator and principal, supported the break-up of the school district and campaigned on issues like improving the culture of schools and increasing teacher development opportunities.