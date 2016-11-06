Former New York mayor Giuliani rallies Trump supporters in Las Vegas

With just under two days until the general election, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani rallied Donald Trump supporters Sunday morning in Las Vegas, saying the stakes in this election are bigger than a four-year term.

“Now we’re voting for 20 or 30 years on the Supreme Court,” Giuliani said to the standing-room-only crowd at Trump-Pence headquarters in Las Vegas. “The vote that gets cast on Tuesday, and who wins, will determine what our country is like 20 years from now, and 30 years from now when a lot of us are gone, and it’s our children’s country. What kind of country do we want to leave for them?”

He said a conservative Supreme Court would knock regulations down, while a liberal Supreme Court would “knock them up.”

“And business will suffer,” he added.

Much of his speech, however, centered on the Republican presidential nominee’s platform, including securing the borders and strengthening the military.

“When Donald Trump is negotiating with China or Putin, or the radical Islamic terrorists, he’ll have standing behind him the greatest army in the history of the world,” Giuliani said.

He also urged those in the room to get out the vote by knocking on doors and making telephone calls.

“If we sit on our hands and we’re not aggressive, we could lose,” Giuliani said, adding he’s “a little suspicious of (Senate minority leader) Harry Reid’s machine.”

“The Trump voters are sitting at home, ready to give him Nevada,” he said.

Helen and Bruce Price of Henderson already cast their ballots for Trump, but they’re hoping for a big turnout on Tuesday.

“We’re surprised it’s so close and that Trump isn’t running away with it honestly, with everything that’s happening in the world,” Helen Price said. “I think they (voters) feel hopeless. I think they think it’s not going to make a difference — but they can.”

Becky and Roy Vajdak, members of the Mighty Texas Strike Force, and residents of Temple, Texas, have been in Clark County for the past five days, driving volunteers around to knock on doors and encourage people to vote.

“Since my precinct is taken care of, I felt I could do more here than in Texas, so we volunteered to come here,” Becky Vajdak said. “It’s just amazing to me the turnout that is here. People really want to help close the gap.”