Here’s how to watch Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration

Donald J. Trump, a Republican, is being inaugurated president of the United States on Friday. He is succeeding Barack Obama, a Democrat, who has been in office since 2009. Here’s how to watch the inauguration:

ABC: 4 a.m. to 1 p.m., starting with “Good Morning America,” and continuing with anchors George Stephanopoulos, David Muir and Robin Roberts. Prime-time special at 10 p.m. Friday.

CBS: 4 a.m. to 1 p.m., starting with “CBS This Morning” and continuing with anchor Scott Pelley. Prime-time special at 8 p.m. on Friday.

CNN: 2 a.m. to conclusion, starting with “New Day.” Wolf Blitzer, Jake Tapper, Anderson Cooper and Dana Bash cover the oath of office, with Cooper, Chris Cuomo, Alisyn Camerota and Brooke Baldwin covering the parade. Prime-time inaugural ball coverage.

C-SPAN: 4 a.m. to conclusion, live coverage of oath of office, parade and inaugural balls.

Fox Business Network: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., anchored by Neil Cavuto.

Fox News Channel: 2 a.m. to conclusion, starting with “Fox & Friends.” Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum cover the oath of office and parade. Regular Fox prime-time personalities anchor their shows from Washington, including inaugural ball coverage.

MSNBC: 3 a.m. to conclusion, starting with “Morning Joe.” Brian Williams, Rachel Maddow and Chris Matthews anchor the inaugural. Prime-time inaugural ball coverage.

NBC: 4 a.m. to conclusion, starting with “Today” show. Lester Holt covers the ceremony and parade.

Telemundo: 6 a.m. to noon, coverage anchored by Jose Diaz-Balart and Maria Celeste. 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., special on inauguration as seen through eyes of the Latino community.

Streaming: White House, CSPAN, Bloomberg, Twitter

TIMELINE OF FRIDAY’S EVENTS

All times are PST

BEFORE THE CEREMONY

5:30 a.m.: Donald and Melania Trump attend service at St. John’s Church

6:40 a.m.: President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama welcome the Trumps to the White House

6:45 a.m.: Obamas host a coffee and tea reception for the Trumps.

7:30 a.m.: Trumps, Obamas leave White House for U.S. Capitol

AT THE CAPITOL

8:16 a.m.: Sen. Roy Blunt, Inaugural Committee Chairman, delivers opening remarks

8:21 a.m.: Timothy Michael Cardinal Dolan, Rev. Dr. Samuel Rodriguez and Pastor Paula White-Cain deliver invocations

8:30 a.m.: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer delivers remarks

8:35 a.m.: Vice Presidential oath is administered by Associate Justice Clarence Thomas

8:47 a.m.: Presidential oath is administered by Chief Justice John Roberts

8:51 a.m.: President Donald Trump delivers inaugural address

9:12 a.m.: Rabbi Marvin Hier, Rev. Franklin Graham and Bishop Wayne T. Jackson deliver benedictions

9:18 a.m.: Jackie Evancho performs the National Anthem

AFTER THE CEREMONY

9:30 a.m.: Obama departs by helicopter from East Front

9:54 a.m.: President’s Room signing ceremony

10:08 a.m.: Luncheon

11:35 a.m.: Review of the troops

Noon: Parade from the Capitol to the White House

4 p.m.: Inaugural balls get underway