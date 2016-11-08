Judge denies bid to preserve ballots from early voting sites in Southern Nevada

A judge denied a request Tuesday by the Donald Trump campaign to preserve ballots from several early voting sites in Southern Nevada because of alleged election violations.

The judge also denied a request to preserve information about poll workers at those sites.

“I am not going to issue any order,” District Judge Gloria Sturman said after a 45-minute hearing.

Lawyers for the Republican presidential nominee said in the papers that the ballots needed to be set aside pending legal challenges after the election.

The Trump campaign alleges that Clark County election officials kept early voting open at the sites long after the 8 p.m. deadline on Friday.

The defendant in the case is Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria.

“The petition from the Trump campaign is a request to have us preserve the records from early voting,” county spokesman Dan Kulin said in a statement before the court hearing. “This is required by state law, and so it is something we are already doing.”

