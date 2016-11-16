Las Vegas casino executives named to inaugural committee

Several prominent Las Vegas casino executives will help lead the Presidential Inaugural Committee, planning and coordinating official events related to Republican President-elect Donald Trump’s installation into the White House early next year.

Steve Wynn, Phil Ruffin and Sheldon and Miriam Adelson were all named “finance vice-chairs” on the 20-person committee, which is responsible for “the planning and coordination of all official events and activities surrounding the inauguration” of Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence, according to a statement released Tuesday.

Wynn is CEO of Wynn Resorts, Ruffin owns Treasure Island and co-owns Trump International in Las Vegas and Sheldon Adelson is chairman and CEO of Las Vegas Sands Corp.

Trump will be sworn in as the 58th President of the United States on Jan. 20.

Billionaire Tom Barrack will chair the inaugural committee, which includes numerous wealthy Trump donors.

Barrack is a private equity executive, and was deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of the Interior under the Reagan Administration. He has served as an economic and national security adviser to Trump.

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson, Wisconsin billionaire Diane Hendricks and Dallas-based investor Ray Washburne are among the committee’s other members.

“Additional announcements regarding Presidential Inaugural Committee leadership will be forthcoming,” according to the statement.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson.

Contact Jamie Munks at jmunks@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @JamieMunksRJ on Twitter.