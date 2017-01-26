Las Vegas City Council races getting deeper with more candidate filings

Retired Air Force Col. Steve Seroka made official his challenge to incumbent Las Vegas Councilman Bob Beers on Thursday, making it a three-way race to represent the city’s western segment.

Seroka announced his intentions to run earlier this month, and filed his candidacy paperwork Thursday.

Beers, who has been on the council since 2012, filed to run for re-election on Tuesday. Another challenger, Christina Etter Roush, filed her paperwork to run for the Ward 2 council seat Wednesday.

Seroka, a former chief of staff at Nellis Air Force Base, said he was spurred to run for office “when confronted with the prospect of thousands of new apartments, right at his very doorstep,” when he announced his intent to run for office.

In Seroka’s announcement Thursday, he continued to allege that Beers has “gotten way too cozy with the big-money donors and the developers.”

The City Council has long been considering a controversial development proposal for the Badlands golf course in Ward 2. Beers said this week the fact that issue has prompted other candidates to run against him makes him “all the more determined to prevail in this election.”

Ward 6

Clark County School District Trustee Chris Garvey also filed her candidacy paperwork to run for office on Thursday. The Ward 6 race is the most populated with candidates, as five people are vying to replace term-limited Councilman Steve Ross in representing the city’s northwest side.

Former Nevada Assemblywoman Michele Fiore, Ross’ wife Kelli Ross, Allen Jordan and Matthew Consoli are also running in Ward 6.

Ward 4 Councilman Stavros Anthony is also up for re-election this year, although no challengers have emerged. The city’s primary election is April 4.

Contact Jamie Munks at jmunks@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Find @JamieMunksRJ on Twitter.