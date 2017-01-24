2 mayoral races will be on ballot in Las Vegas-area elections

Mayoral races in North Las Vegas and Henderson are among upcoming municipal elections.

The filing period for those interested in running for office in North Las Vegas and Las Vegas is from Tuesday to Feb. 3, while Henderson’s run from Tuesday to Thursday and from Jan.30 to Feb. 2, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. The primaries are April 4 and the general elections are June 13.

Residents in North Las Vegas and Henderson will have a chance to elect a new mayor in this year’s municipal elections.

North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee is up for re-election, while Henderson Mayor Andy Hafen is term-limited.

Henderson’s Ward III city council and municipal court judge, Department 3, as well as North Las Vegas’ Ward 1 and Ward 3 are also up for election.

In Las Vegas Ward 2, 4 and 6 and municipal court judge, Department 2, 3 and 5 are up for election.

City elections are officially nonpartisan.

Filing must be done in person at the North Las Vegas City Clerk’s Office, 2250 Las Vegas Blvd., North Suite 800; Henderson City Clerk’s Office, 240 Water St.; or Las Vegas City Clerk’s Office, 495 S. Main St., 2nd Floor.

A filing fee of $100 is required.

