Las Vegas City Council OKs contract to study pro soccer in city

The city of Las Vegas is renewing its drive to attract a Major League Soccer franchise.

The Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday voted 5-2 in favor of a contract for up to $80,000 with the New York-based Inner Circle Sports, LLC, to market Las Vegas to possible investors for a soccer stadium project.

The city made an unsuccessful bid for an MLS franchise for the league’s 2017 or 2018 expansion, which was paired with a controversial proposal for a $200 million, 24,000-seat stadium slated for Symphony Park — and sharply divided the council. That was ultimately rendered moot when the league passed on the city’s bid for an expansion team.

Memories of that fractured council were fresh on Wednesday, and Councilman Bob Coffin said he would support the contract if there was a feeling among council members that it was a way to explore the possibilities for professional soccer in Las Vegas, rather than the beginning of another battle.

The contract calls for the company to help the city build a case for a Las Vegas MLS franchise from the ground up, developing a marketing plan, possible investors and funding sources.

The $80,000 contract covers an initial phase. If the city continues work with Inner Circle Sports beyond that, the contract would need to return for another council vote.

Councilmen Bob Beers and Stavros Anthony, who opposed the city’s last soccer stadium proposal, voted against the new contract on Wednesday. For the Symphony Park stadium proposal, Councilwoman Lois Tarkanian also voted no. Tarkanian said Wednesday she views this contract differently.

The company’s role will be to put together “a commercial message” designed to attract investors to partner with the city, said David Abrams of Inner Circle Sports.

Mayor Carolyn Goodman, a strong stadium proponent on the city’s last MLS bid, said last week she favors downtown Cashman Field as a possible soccer stadium site.

After announcing the MLS rejection in early 2015, Goodman promised to continue her push for professional sports, emphasizing soccer specifically, in Las Vegas. She continued to make that push at Wednesday’s council meeting, contending the timing is right and that city officials learned a lot from the last effort to draw an MLS team.

The next two MLS expansion cities are expected to be announced in the second and third quarters of 2017. Two more expansion teams will be announced later, as the league continues with its plan to grow to 28 teams. When MLS Commissioner Don Garber’s recently announcement about the league’s expansion timeline, the league acknowledged that 10 cities have publicly expressed interest in being the site of an expansion team; Las Vegas was not included on that list.

