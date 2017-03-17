Service workers union hands out endorsements for municipal elections

Henderson City Councilwoman Debra March drew endorsements for her mayoral bid this week from the Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce and Service Employees International Union Local 1107.

In upcoming city elections, the Metro Chamber also endorsed: incumbent Las Vegas Ward 2 Councilman Bob Beers and Ward 4 Councilman Stavros Anthony, North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee and North Las Vegas Councilman Isaac Barron.

SEIU endorsed Barron and North Las Vegas Ward 3 challenger Tom Collins, a former Clark County commissioner.

Las Vegas Ward 2 contender Christina Roush and Las Vegas Municipal judge candidates Heidi Almase and Crystal Eller received endorsements from SEIU.

In Henderson, the union endorsed Matthew DeFalco for Ward 3 of the City Council.

Primaries are April 4. The general election is June 13.

Contact Jamie Munks at jmunks@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Find @JamieMunksRJ on Twitter.