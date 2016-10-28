Mailers seek to mobilize voter support for Kihuen

Latino Victory Fund and the League of Conservation Voters are partnering on a $100,000 mail program aimed at voters in the 4th Congressional District.

The effort comes as early voting is underway and supports state Sen. Ruben Kihuen, the Democrat running against incumbent U.S. Rep. Cresent Hardy, R-Nev.

The four mailers aim to mobilize 32,535 Latino, African-American and Asian American and Pacific Islander voters in the district to support Kihuen.

“Ruben Kihuen is a progressive leader who has dedicated his career to giving Nevadans a fair shake at the American dream,” César J. Blanco, Latino Victory Fund interim director, said in a statement. He cited Kihuen’s support of the $15 minimum wage and his work on a college scholarship plan that passed the Legislature.

– Las Vegas Review-Journal