Nearly 500K voters cast election ballots early in Clark County

Almost half of all registered voters in Clark County cast their ballots early this year.

The final count shows 488,938 residents voted early in this year’s election, an 11 percent increase from the 2012 general election.

This year, 57,177 people cast their votes Friday during a record-setting final day of early voting before Election Day on Tuesday.

“This is the largest single-day, early voting turnout that we’ve seen,” Clark County spokesman Dan Kulin said Friday night.

The tally represents an 18 percent jump over the previous record set in 2012, when 48,095 voted on the final day of early voting in the county, according to Nevada Secretary of State records.

October 27 was the only day of early voting that didn’t break a 2012 record.

Some polling locations closed as late as about 10 p.m. Friday night, and the high volume of early voters caused no issues, Kulin said Saturday.

