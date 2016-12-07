Nevada attorney general wants court to clarify ESA application issue

The Nevada attorney general’s office has filed a motion asking a district court to clarify or alter its order concerning applications for the education savings account program.

State Treasurer Dan Schwartz’s office has continued to accept applications for the school choice accounts after the Nevada Supreme Court ruled in September that the funding mechanism for the program was unconstitutional. Opponents of the program say no applications should be accepted or processed since there is no funding, effectively killing the program.

Complying with the Supreme Court’s ruling, a Carson City judge last month had issued a permanent injunction against the state law that created the accounts. The 32-page motion was filed late Tuesday asking for clarification from that district court.

Solicitor General Lawrence VanDyke said lawyers and other groups, like Educate Nevada Now, are reading the court’s order too broadly.

“We have asked the District Court to clarify (or alter) its order to ensure that the District Court’s order cannot be read, as you do in your letter, to go far beyond what the Nevada Supreme Court said in its decision,” VanDyke wrote in a letter Tuesday.

On Monday, lawyers on behalf of parents involved in the court case sent a letter threatening legal action if the treasurer’s office did not stop accepting and processing new applications.

That came just a week after the ACLU issued similar concerns about the continued acceptance of applications when there’s no approved funding source.

Schwartz defended his office’s actions in a statement issued Tuesday night.

“I can assure the citizens of Nevada that we will continue to abide by the Supreme Court’s decision and we will not fund any accounts,” Schwartz said. “We will, however, lawfully protect the interests of parents.”

