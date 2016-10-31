Nevada Democratic Party sues GOP, alleges voter intimidation

The state Democratic party filed a lawsuit Sunday accusing the Nevada Republican Party and GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump campaign of intimidating voters.

The federal lawsuit, first reported by Election Law Blog’s Rick Hansen, claims that Trump and one of his political advisers, Roger Stone, have conspired to “threaten, intimidate, and thereby prevent minority voters in urban neighborhoods from voting” this year.

The complaint is one of four filed across the country and lands right in the middle of Nevada’s early voting period.

It cites three examples of alleged intimidation in Nevada, including one at an Albertsons grocery store on Lake Mead Boulevard where it claims a Trump supporter yelled “belligerently” at voters who told him they would not be voting for Trump.

Poll workers tried to get the man to leave but said that he had “a right to say anything he wanted to voters,” and the poll workers then called police but the man left before officers arrived, according to the lawsuit.

Similar complaints have been filed in other battleground states Ohio, Pennsylvania and Arizona.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4638. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.