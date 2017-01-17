Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval to give final State of the State address

CARSON CITY — Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval will give his final State of the State address Tuesday night and unveil his proposed budget for the upcoming legislative session.

Sandoval, a two-term Republican, also will highlight his policy priorities, expected to include a continued focus on education, economic development and training Nevada’s workforce for a high-tech economy.

The governor also will explain how he proposes to fund education savings accounts, a school choice initiative approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature in 2015 but put on hold after the state Supreme Court struck down the funding source as unconstitutional.

The independent Economic Forum last month estimated the state will collect $7.9 billion in general fund revenue for the two-year budget cycle that begins July 1. That forecast must be used to build the budget.

The forum will update its projections again in early May, a month before the session adjourns.

