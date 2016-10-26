Nevada Poll: Likely voters narrowly support legalizing recreational marijuana

Likely Nevada voters narrowly support the ballot measure that would legalize recreational marijuana use in the state, according to a poll commissioned by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Forty-seven percent of poll respondents support Question 2, which would allow adults 21 and older to legally buy and consume marijuana, according to the poll conducted by Bendixen & Amandi International. Forty-three percent oppose the measure, and 10 percent said they are still undecided or didn’t answer.

The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

The new poll shows a slight drop among Nevadans opposing the measure. A Review-Journal poll conducted in September showed voters were virtually deadlocked on the issue, with 47 percent supporting it and 46 percent opposing.

The firm interviewed 800 likely voters after the third and final presidential debate between Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton and Republican nominee Donald Trump at UNLV on Oct. 19. The interviews were conducted between Oct. 20 and 23 in English and Spanish.

Bendixen & Amandi International, based in Miami, has done projects for clients including The Washington Post, Clinton’s 2008 presidential campaign and Obama’s 2008 and 2012 campaigns.

2016 Nevada Poll by the Las Vegas Review-Journal: Question 2 by Las Vegas Review-Journal on Scribd