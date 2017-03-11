Bill would end license exemption for film companies in Nevada

CARSON CITY — Film production companies would have to obtain a state business license under a bill passed Friday by an Assembly committee.

Assembly Bill 6 removes the business license exemption that has been in state law for more than a decade.

In a previous hearing on the bill, Steve Hill with the Governor’s Office of Economic Development, told members of the Assembly Committee on Commerce and Labor that nobody knows why the exemption was enacted.

It was passed during a special legislative session in 2003 and there are no minutes or meeting records.

“We are not able to understand of why the exemption was created,” Hill said.

Most businesses pay an annual licensing fee of $200. For corporations the cost is $500.

About 500 film companies are exempt. Hill said eliminating the exemption will not negatively affect the industry in Nevada.

No one spoke against the measure when it was heard by the committee.

The bill now goes to the full Assembly.

Contact Sandra Chereb: schereb@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3821. Follow @SandraChereb on Twitter.