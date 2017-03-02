Charter schools protest proposal to consult with Nevada school districts

The Clark County School District wants incoming charters to consult with the district before a new school is built.

Assembly Bill 78, presented by Craig Stevens for the school district, was introduced to the Assembly education committee meeting Tuesday. Opponents said the district was trying to control charters.

Stevens argued the bill was designed to help districts plan the most efficient way to use taxpayer money.

“The sponsor of that charter school should let the district know a charter is going to be coming here so you can plan accordingly,” Stevens said. “AB 78 will help these transitions become more efficient.”

The Charter School Association is against the measure, according to a statement from the board read during the meeting.

”AB 78, with all of its good intentions, will erect more barriers than bridges to building strategic partnerships between Nevada’s education stakeholders,” the statement said.

Assembly Bill 49 was also introduced Wednesday, which — among other measures — creates a process to file complaints about charters.

The committee took no action on the bills.

Contact Meghin Delaney at 702-383-0281 or mdelaney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MeghinDelaney on Twitter.