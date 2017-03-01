Decades after Congressional deadline, Nevada Senate passes Equal Rights Amendment

CARSON CITY — The Equal Rights Amendment was approved by the Nevada Senate on Wednesday, more than 30 years after Congress sent it to the states.

Senate Joint Resolution 2 passed on a 13-8 vote after passionate floor debate. It now goes to the Assembly. If approved there as expected, it will be forwarded to Congress.

The resolution, introduced by Co-Majority Whip Patricia Spearman, D-North Las Vegas, would ensure equal rights for men and women. Opponents argued it would erode anti-abortion efforts and could lead to women being drafted in the military.

Congress passed the Equal Rights Amendment in 1972. A seven-year time limit for passage by states was later extended until 1982.

The measure was ratified by 35 states — three short of those needed to amend the Constitution. But supporters say Congress may determine whether an amendment is valid even though a deadline passes.

The Nevada Legislature took up the amendment in the 1973, 1975 and 1977 sessions, where it failed each time. It was put to voters as an advisory question on the 1978 ballot and failed by a 2-to-1 margin.

In 1979 and 1981, voice votes not to consider the resolution cut off any action after it was introduced. The ERA resolution was introduced in the 2015 Legislature but died in committee.

