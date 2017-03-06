Drones could be subject to impound in Nevada

CARSON CITY — Law enforcement could seize a private drone found crashed, grounded, disabled or abandoned and impound it under procedures similar to those for abandoned vehicles.

Senate Bill 234, sponsored by Sen. Scott Hammond, R-Las Vegas, would allow authorities to examine the unmanned aerial devices to try to determine an owner. A warrant would be required, however, to examine any data in the drone.

The same bill says seized drones must be stored at a UAV storage facility or area used by law enforcement to hold property. It calls for the Department of Motor Vehicles to develop regulations and set storage fees.

The bill was referred to the Senate Committee on Transportation.

