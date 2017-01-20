Heller grills Treasury pick over Nevada foreclosures

WASHINGTON — Steven Mnuchin, tapped to be Treasury Secretary, was grilled Thursday over his management of a California bank involved in Nevada’s housing market crash.

U.S. Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., repeatedly asked Mnuchin why he has failed to provide answers to his questions about foreclosures in Nevada and the number of loan modifications made available to assist home owners.

“This is the seventh time I’ve asked,” Heller said. “We still can’t get the answers to these questions.”

Mnuchin, a former partner at Goldman Sachs, was nominated by President-elect Donald Trump to serve as the Treasury Secretary.

During a confirmation before Senate Finance Committee, Heller was pointed in his questions to Mnuchin.

“Since the beginning of the Great Recession, no state was hurt harder than the state of Nevada,” Heller said. “So you can imagine we are little sensitive as to who becomes the next Treasury secretary.”

Mnuchin, visibly uncomfortable, apologized for failing to provide the answers to questions in a timely manner.

“Let me apologize to you,” Mnuchin said, adding that he would request the information from the bank.

