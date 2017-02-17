Lawmaker questions Nevada Transportation Authority director in wake of DUI scandal

CARSON CITY — The head of the state department that oversees the Nevada Transportation Authority spoke on Thursday before an Assembly panel, one day after firing two officials after a Review-Journal investigation found lapses in background checks for an agency supervisor with multiple DUI arrests.

Bruce Breslow, director of the Nevada Department of Business and Industry, gave a presentation about the authority the Assembly Transportation Committee then was peppered with questions by retired corrections officer and Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno, D-North Las Vegas.

“There are policies and procedures in place that if you are convicted of DUI or a felony or arrested, you must report it to your supervisor,” he said.

He declined to tell the panel about the specifics of the case, which is under investigation.

“Did that happen?” he said. “Because the case is being investigated, I can’t tell you.”

He stressed that a law enforcement agency must do background and driving record checks.

“I know that there were policies and procedures in place that may or may not have been followed,” he said.

