Nevada Democrats to propose bill to repeal Achievement School District program

CARSON CITY — Democratic state lawmakers have requested a bill draft to repeal the controversial Achievement School District legislation passed by Republicans in 2015.

Sen. Mo Denis, a Las Vegas Democrat who will serve as chairman of the Senate Education Committee in the session that starts Feb. 6, questioned whether the program to put under-performing schools under the control of a charter is necessary.

“We are doing a lot with education to make things better, and at this point I don’t know if it is needed,” he said. “It might be premature.”

The bill draft has been requested by the Senate Education Committee.

Arguably the most significant of the efforts to improve student performance in Clark County is the reorganization of the school district, which is also controversial. The school board late last month filed a lawsuit in state District Court in Carson City to permanently block some elements of the effort.

Denis said there are so many moving parts to the education reform effort, including the reorganization, that lawmakers may want to step back on the achievement school district concept.

The achievement school measure was a centerpiece of GOP Gov. Brian Sandoval’s public education overhaul from 2015.

But Denis said it has encountered a lot of opposition from parents who don’t have a say in the decision to convert to a charter school. Assembly Bill 448 implementing the program passed on a party-line vote with Republicans in support.

Five Clark County schools are in the running to partner with charter operators as part of the new program after a state Board of Education meeting last month. The remaining schools are Cambeiro Elementary, Craig Elementary, Orr Middle School, Fitzgerald Elementary and Kelly Elementary.

Representatives from the schools, including principals, parents and staff, spoke before the state board, pleading to spare them from the achievement district.

A final decision on which schools will be part of the program is due by Feb. 1. The chosen campuses will cease to operate as traditional public schools at the end of the 2016-17 academic year and will become charters at the start of the 2017-18 academic year.

Regulations that would have made changes to the program have not been approved by lawmakers because of opposition by Democrats, but the state Department of Education is moving forward with implementing the law as approved in 2015 by the Republican-controlled Legislature.

Democrats control both the Senate and Assembly, and could pass a bill repealing the program with a simple majority vote, although Sandoval could veto such a bill. It would take a two-thirds vote of both houses to override a veto. Democrats do not have a super majority in either house.

Contact Sean Whaley at swhaley@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3820. Follow @seanw801 on Twitter.