Nevada juvenile offender bill of rights proposal meant to codify existing rights, not add new

CARSON CITY — A new bill of rights would not mean more rights for those in Nevada’s juvenile detention facilities.

The intent of Assembly Bill 180 is not to add rights, but to put in code the rights that juveniles typically have at detention facilities. Those include access to medical care, adequate food, an attorney and not being deprived of food, a daily shower or exercise as a form of punishment.

“This bill is for all children that find themselves in our juvenile justice system,” said bill sponsor Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno, D-North Las Vegas. Also a retired state corrections officer, Monroe-Moreno is one of seven bill sponsors.

The Juvenile Justice Bill of Rights, heard Monday in the Assembly Judiciary Committee, would apply to county and state facilities for juveniles. No immediate action was taken.

Denise Tanata, executive director and a lobbyist for the nonprofit Children’s Advocacy Alliance, said the bill “does not in any way create any additional rights for children,” but puts the rights in one place for youth and parents.

And getting to read “Bambi” isn’t a right.

Assemblyman Jim Wheeler, R-Gardnerville, questioned whether the provision on reading materials would take away the ability of a facility to discipline a juvenile by taking away recreational reading materials like “Bambi.”

“I wonder if this doesn’t take that tool away,” Wheeler said.

Monroe-Moreno said the bill of rights intended to apply to educational reading materials and anything related to their case, not recreational reading.

Juvenile justice officials from Washoe and Douglas counties spoke in support of the measure, as did representatives of the public defenders in Clark County and Washoe County.

Jack Martin, director of the Clark County Department of Juvenile Justice Services, said he supports “99.9 percent” of the bill, but needs some clarification on the bill’s language involving the administration of psychotropic medications.

Contact Ben Botkin at bbotkin@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-0661. Follow @BenBotkin1 on Twitter.