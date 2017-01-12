Nevada lawmaker lashes out at Trump policies in response to congressman’s inquiry

CARSON CITY — Nevada’s incoming Democratic Assembly speaker, asked by a Republican committee chairman in Congress about burdensome federal policies, instead unleashed a list of concerns about the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump.

Speaker Designate Jason Frierson, D-Las Vegas, in a letter Thursday to Rep. Jason Chaffetz, chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, called on the Utah Republican to focus on governing.

“I appreciate the opportunity to give Rep. Chaffetz my perspective on the priorities of Nevada families,” Frierson said in a statement. “I encourage him to separate the irresponsible and divisive rhetoric of the campaign trail from the sobering necessities of governing. Nevada and every American’s future depends on it.”

Chaffetz, in a letter to Frierson last month, said the committee was “examining the effects of unfunded mandates” on state and local governments, as well as the private sector.

“To that end, we invite you to share your experience with, and perspective on, the impact of unfunded mandates, including examples of specific federal statutes or regulations that impose such mandates and related cost estimates or compliance challenges,” Chaffetz wrote.

In his response, Frierson said repealing the Affordable Care Act — a priority for the Republican-controlled Congress — would be “disastrous” for tens of thousands of Nevadans who obtained insurance under the law.

Storing nuclear waste at Southern Nevada’s Yucca Mountain 100 miles north of Las Vegas would be “an economic, ecological and national security disaster,” he said.

Frierson also urged Congress to pass immigration reform to help Nevada’s economy and keep families together, and criticized Trump’s campaign remarks on immigration as divisive and “hateful rhetoric.”

“We can protect our borders, while giving these Nevada families the pathway to citizenship they deserve,” Frierson wrote.

