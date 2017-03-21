Nevada secretary of state warns of scam to pay ‘IRS tax fees’

CARSON CITY — Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske issued a warning Tuesday about a scam purporting to come from the secretary of state’s office.

People are getting poorly written notices that appear to be an official certificate issued the secretary of state.

The scam requests the recipient to pay “IRS tax fees” to receive “winning money” from the Internal Revenue Service.

Cegavske said she became aware of the scam when her office received a request to verify the authenticity of the document, which claims to be issued by the “Secretary of Nevada Taxation” and bears the forged signature of former Secretary of State Ross Miller.

“It’s very important to make the public aware of this and similar scams that target citizens by presenting altered official documents to serve as a disguise for criminal activity,” Cegavske said in a statement.

Anyone who has received or responded to the fraudulent request is asked to call the secretary of state’s office at 775-684-5708.

Contact Sandra Chereb at schereb@reviewjournal.com or 775-790-2506. Follow @SandraChereb on Twitter.