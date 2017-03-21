Plastic bags could be on their way out in Nevada

CARSON CITY — Plastic bags at retail stores would be phased out — but cost a dime a bag in the interim — under a bill introduced in the Nevada Assembly on Monday.

Assembly Bill 344 would impose a 10-cent charge on plastic bags through Dec. 2021. The money collected would be deposited into a Plastic Bag Environmental Cleanup Fund.

A total ban on plastic bags at grocery and other retail outlets would take effect in 2022, and retailers could face fines of up to $500 for violations.

The bill was introduced by Assemblywoman Sandra Jauregui, D-Las Vegas, and four other lawmakers. It was referred to the Assembly Committee on Health and Human Services.

