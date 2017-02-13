Roberson to bring bill that would prevent sanctuary cities in Nevada

Senate Minority Leader Michael Roberson wants to prevent any city or county in Nevada from becoming a sanctuary city for undocumented immigrants.

Roberson, R-Henderson, plans to introduce a bill Monday aimed at blocking local municipalities from declaring themselves as sanctuary cities and counties, according to a press release. Sanctuary jurisdictions typically refuse to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement by not holding undocumented immigrants for federal agents when those agents don’t have a warrant.

The bill is in direct response to recent comments by Clark County commissioner Chris Giunchigliani about making the state’s most populous county a sanctuary county, according to the press release.

No jurisdictions in Nevada have been declared sanctuaries. But Giunchigliani posted on Facebook last week that she planned on introducing a resolution to the County Commission that would make it a sanctuary county.

“Commissioner Giunchigliani has decided that she will try to enact a radical, leftwing agenda by deciding which laws she believes should and should not be enforced. This flouting of the law is irresponsible,” Roberson’s statement said.

The bill would allow the state to withhold state funding from those jurisdictions who refuse to cooperate with federal immigration authorities.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

