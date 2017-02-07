Sen. Heller says he’ll use infrastructure post to push Interstate 11 ahead

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Dean Heller of Nevada said Tuesday he would use his new chairmanship on the Senate Finance subcommittee on infrastructure to further efforts to complete an interstate highway from the Mexican border to Canada.

Heller, a Republican who was recently named chairman of the Finance Subcommittee for Energy, Natural Resources and Infrastructure, called the highway a critical project.

“I will utilize this important role to advocate on behalf of Nevada and advance policies that promote infrastructure, like Interstate 11, bolster domestic energy and mineral development and facilitate innovation in the high-tech job sector,” Heller said in a statement.

Gov. Brian Sandoval, also a Republican, has listed building I-11 as one of the top infrastructure priorities in the state.

Interstate 11, when completed, would run from Nogales, Arizona, through Phoenix, Las Vegas and Reno and eventually to Canada. It would be the first major thoroughfare connecting Phoenix, one of the 10 largest U.S. cities, to Las Vegas.

Congress designated I-11 as a priority corridor in 2012, but lawmakers didn’t include funding. Route and environmental impact studies have been conducted since then, but construction has begun on only two segments of the freeway in Nevada — a 15-mile piece extending between US-95 on Henderson’s southern border and US-93 near the O’Callaghan-Tillman Bridge. Both of those pieces are expected to be completed next year.

