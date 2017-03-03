Speakers ask Nevada legislators not to reduce mental health funding

CARSON CITY — As lawmakers began a detailed review of the state mental health budgets on Friday, speakers asked them not to cut services to the mentally ill, but rather to reinvest the money where critical needs continue to exist.

A hearing room was filled to capacity as a Joint Senate Finance and Assembly Ways and Means subcommittee took a look at the funding proposals for mental health services, which are proposed to see some state general fund spending reductions in the coming two years.

For Southern Nevada Adult Mental Health Services, state general fund support would decrease from $93 million in the current budget to $83 million in the new spending plan, with the loss of 38 staff.

For Northern Nevada Adult Mental Health Services, the general fund budget reduction is from $32 million to $26 million with the loss of 56 positions.

Mental health funding has become a major budget issue for lawmakers this session.

Officials with the Division of Public and Behavioral Health told lawmakers that funding for mental health programs is increasing, but services being provided from the state general fund are being shifted to the Medicaid program with an expansion under the Affordable Care Act. Medicaid costs are shared by the state and federal governments.

Private sector psychiatric hospitals are also being built to provide treatment to the mentally ill because many are now Medicaid eligible and do not have to be treated in state-funded hospitals. A total of 120 new psychiatric beds are expected to become available in the north this year, lawmakers were told.

Mike Willden, chief of staff to Gov. Brian Sandoval, provided a document showing that mental health spending in Southern Nevada will increase when all sources of revenue are counted, from $74 million in Fiscal Year 2016 to $86 million in the first year of the new budget and $83.6 million in the second year.

Despite these assurances, those testifying at the hearing argued against the general fund cuts.

Lisa Lee, representing a Reno-area alliance that helps mentally ill homeless people, said any budget cuts will displace people into hospital emergency rooms and jails.

Rather than cut funding, the dollars no longer needed in some areas should be reinvested elsewhere because significant needs remain, she said.

Jennifer Rains, a chief deputy public defender in Washoe County, urged lawmakers not to implement the recommended cuts. The needs of the mentally ill are not being met now, she said.

Cody Phinney, administrator of the Division of Public and Behavioral Health, said the budget proposed by the agency envisions expanded community involvement in dealing with the mentally ill population. This will allow the state to use its resources where they are needed most, she said.

