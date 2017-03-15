Texas files lawsuit over licensing of Yucca Mountain

WASHINGTON — A lawsuit filed by Texas in a U.S. appellate court claims the federal government violated the law in failing to complete the licensing process for permanent storage of nuclear waste at Yucca Mountain in Nevada.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said Wednesday the lawsuit was filed in the New Orleans-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit, and seeks an up or down vote by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission on the licensing of Yucca Mountain.

“For decades, the federal government has ignored our growing problem of nuclear waste,” Paxton said in a statement released in Austin.

“The NRC’s inaction on licensing Yucca Mountain subjects the public and the environment to potential dangerous risks from radioactive waste,” Paxton said. “We do not intend to sit quietly anymore.”

Paxton claims that several federal agencies have violated the 1982 Nuclear Waste Policy Act to provide a permanent repository for nuclear wastes generated by non-military reactors nationwide.

Texas maintains that the 2012 deadline for a decision on Yucca Mountain was ignored by the federal government.

President Barack Obama withdrew funding for the licensing process, which effectively killed construction and development at the site, located about 90 miles north of Las Vegas.

Nevada officials, including Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval, Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., and congressional delegation members oppose Yucca Mountain as a permanent storage facility.

Bob Halstead with the Nevada Agency for Nuclear Projects, said in a budget presentation in Carson City this week that the state will contest the Department of Energy licensing application to restart Yucca Mountain development.

Nevada is challenging site suitability, groundwater impact and transportation issues.

State officials estimate that the licensing process for Yucca Mountain could take four to five years at a cost to the Energy Department of $1.66 billion.

Paxton filed the lawsuit after former Texas Gov. Rick Perry was confirmed and sworn in as the new Energy secretary. During his confirmation hearing, Perry told the U.S. Senate he would not rule out Yucca Mountain as a permanent waste repository.

