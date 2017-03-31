Women push Legislature to help end ‘pink tax’ in Nevada

CARSON CITY — Women of all ages turned out Thursday to support a bill eliminating Nevada’s so-called “pink tax” on feminine hygiene products.

Senate Bill 415, sponsored by Sen. Joyce Woodhouse, D-Henderson, and Sen. Yvanna Cancela, D-Las Vegas, would establish a legislative finding that removal of the tax is warranted, thereby sending it to voters on the 2018 ballot.

Because Nevada’s sales and use tax was a constitutional referendum approved by voters in 1955, it can only be changed through a vote of the people.

Woodhouse, testifying before the Senate Committee on Revenue and Economic Development, said a movement is underway nationwide to address gender inequalities in state laws.

Cancela noted 40 percent of Nevada legislators are women and “it is only fitting Nevada tackles gender inequality in our sales tax laws.”

“We buy tampons, we buy sanitary napkins, not because we want to but because we have to,” she said.

Eight states have exempted feminine hygiene products from sales tax and nearly 20 states are considering it, Cancela said.

“All this bill asks is to let voters decide if it’s time to lift this sales tax,” she said.

No estimates were provided on how much the exemption would cost state and local coffers.

Elisa Cafferata, with Nevada Advocates for Planned Parenthood Affiliates, brought props to the committee hearing room — a package of sanitary napkins and a package of marshmallow candy.

“Pads are taxed. Peeps are not,” she said. “It’s time to fix this.”

Patty Slotnik, a Reno nurse, said she recently worked for a nurse advice line and was shocked by calls from poor women who said they had to choose between buying tampons or buying food or medication.

“It may not seem that a few pennies in tax saved would make much of a difference, but when you consider the statistics that the average woman menstruates from age 12 to 50 and uses about 16,000 tampons during that time, that tax really adds up,” she said in written testimony.

“There is not a comparable product that impacts men only.”

Jazz Sheffer and several other young women who testified from Las Vegas said the tax was “sexist.”

No one spoke against the bill.

The Nevada Taxpayers Association and Retail Association of Nevada were neutral on the bill.

The committee took no action on the bill Thursday.

