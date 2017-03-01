Rep. Ryan Zinke of Montana confirmed as secretary of interior

WASHINGTON — Ryan Zinke, a Republican congressman from Montana, was confirmed by the Senate on Wednesday to head the U.S. Department of Interior.

Zinke was confirmed on a 68-31 vote.

Nevada U.S. Sens. Dean Heller, a Republican, and Catherine Cortez Masto, a Democrat, voted to confirm President Donald Trump’s pick to oversee the department that manages public lands, most of which are in West.

Zinke, 55, was a U.S. Navy SEAL before entering a life in politics. A native of Montana, he served in the state Senate before being elected to Congress.

Cortez Masto, who sits on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, wrangled a promise out of Zinke during his confirmation hearing: an agreement to visit both Nevada and Utah during his review of former President Barack Obama’s designation of Gold Butte in Southern Nevada and Bears Ears in Utah as national monuments.

Obama used the Antiquities Act of 1906 to make the national monument designations. The action in the final days of his administration was hailed by Democrats and environmentalists, but drew opposition from Republicans and business interests.

The action also riled participants in the land rights movement. Gold Butte is near the ranch of Cliven Bundy, who along with local farmers and ranchers has sought to keep the property available for agricultural use.

Zinke said he would review the designations and make proposals to Trump. The act used by Obama to make the designations does not authorize a president to rescind a previous presidential action.

Heller and U.S. Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nev., have sponsored legislation that would limit future presidential administrations from making designations without more input from local leaders and stakeholders.

Zinke also told senators during his confirmation hearing that he is intent on addressing the backlog of maintenance at national parks.

