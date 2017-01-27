Secretary of State denies complaint about eligibility of Henderson mayoral candidate

The Nevada Secretary of State’s office on Thursday denied the challenge made against Debra March’s eligibility to run for Henderson Mayor.

Fellow mayoral candidate Rick Workman, a criminalistics administrator for the city of Henderson who lost a bid for mayor in 2013, filed the challenge on Tuesday, claiming March should be barred from running due to term-limits.

Elizabeth Trosper, spokeswoman for March’s campaign, said they expected the result, but were still pleased to hear that the state made it official.

Workman’s complaint cited several state laws to make the argument that March’s time as a Henderson city councilwomen and one term as mayor would put her in office for 12 years. If elected, March’s four-year term would end before 12 full years passed since she was appointed to the council in 2009.

Councilmembers are term-limited after serving 12 years, and time served as both a city council member and mayor count equally towards that number.

The state did not agree with Workman’s interpretation of the laws.

“The relevant facts at hand, as well as the plain language of the Nevada Constitution, do not support your request to disqualify Debra March from running for the office of Mayor of Henderson,” the response from the state office read.

Workman told the Review-Journal Thursday night he is “disappointed.”

“But we’re going to press on as planned with our campaign,” he added.

