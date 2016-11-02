Sheldon Adelson reportedly donates $25M to anti-Clinton super PAC

Las Vegas Sands Chairman and CEO billionaire Sheldon Adelson recently gave $25 million to an anti-Hillary Clinton Super PAC in an attempt to bolster Republican candidate Donald Trump’s chances, Fox News reported Monday citing two senior Republican sources familiar with the donation.

A Sands spokesman would not confirm the contribution Tuesday. Super PACs don’t have to disclose contributions made after Oct. 19 until after the Nov. 8 election.

The reported contribution went to Future 45, a super PAC started by the Ricketts family, who founded TD Ameritrade, according to Fox News. The PAC had been running anti-Clinton ads last winter, but went quiet after March. Ads from the PAC resurfaced in September.

This isn’t the first major contribution Adelson has made to the anti-Clinton political action committee. Adelson and his wife Miriam combined to give the super PAC $10 million in September.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Sheldon Adelson, chairman and CEO of Las Vegas Sands Corp.