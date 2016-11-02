Posted Updated 

Sheldon Adelson reportedly donates $25M to anti-Clinton super PAC

Las Vegas Sands CEO Sheldon Adelson speaks during the opening ceremony for the Startup Incubator facility at the Adelson Educational Campus in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @csstevensphoto

By COLTON LOCHHEAD
Las Vegas Sands Chairman and CEO billionaire Sheldon Adelson recently gave $25 million to an anti-Hillary Clinton Super PAC in an attempt to bolster Republican candidate Donald Trump’s chances, Fox News reported Monday citing two senior Republican sources familiar with the donation.

A Sands spokesman would not confirm the contribution Tuesday. Super PACs don’t have to disclose contributions made after Oct. 19 until after the Nov. 8 election.

The reported contribution went to Future 45, a super PAC started by the Ricketts family, who founded TD Ameritrade, according to Fox News. The PAC had been running anti-Clinton ads last winter, but went quiet after March. Ads from the PAC resurfaced in September.

This isn’t the first major contribution Adelson has made to the anti-Clinton political action committee. Adelson and his wife Miriam combined to give the super PAC $10 million in September.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Sheldon Adelson, chairman and CEO of Las Vegas Sands Corp.

 