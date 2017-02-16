Posted 

Trump picks Alexander Acosta as nominee for secretary of labor

Trump picks Alexander Acosta as nominee for secretary of labor

web1_ap_080917039721_7996102.jpg
R. Alexander Acosta talks to reporters during a news conference in Miami, Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2008. (Alan Diaz/AP)

Trump picks Alexander Acosta as nominee for secretary of labor

web1_7996102-484af48ae7fd47a0a4807e05b11439c3_7996102.jpg
Then-President-elect Donald Trump walks with Labor Secretary-designate Andy Puzder at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster clubhouse in Bedminster, N.J., Nov. 19, 2016. (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says law school dean R. Alexander Acosta is his new choice for secretary of labor.

The president announced the nomination the day after his original pick, Andrew Puzder, withdrew after it became clear he lacked enough Republican votes for Senate confirmation.

Acosta has served on the National Labor Relations Board and as a federal prosecutor in Florida. Former President George W. Bush named him assistant attorney general for civil rights.

Puzder withdrew on the eve of his confirmation hearing because Republicans balked at an array of personal and professional issues. Puzder said he had employed — and belatedly paid taxes on — a housekeeper not authorized to work in the United States.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

 
 