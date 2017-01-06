Posted Updated 

Trump to request investigation of secret report he says was given to NBC

Trump to request investigation of secret report he says was given to NBC

video_7731225_0.mov

Trump to request investigation of secret report he says was given to NBC

web1_trump_7731225.jpg
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks briefly to reporters between meetings at the Mar-a-lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. December 28, 2016. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

By DAVID ALEXANDER
REUTERS

WASHINGTON — President-elect Donald Trump said on Friday that he would ask congressional committees to investigate NBC’s receipt of top secret information, apparently referring to a report on Russian hacking to influence the 2016 U.S. election.

“I am asking the chairs of the House and Senate committees to investigate top secret intelligence shared with NBC prior to me seeing it,” Trump said in a post on Twitter.

Several news outlets carried stories on Thursday evening on a U.S. intelligence report on Russian efforts to influence American presidential election. The report was delivered to President Barack Obama earlier in the day.

 