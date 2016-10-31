Tuesday is deadline for requesting mail-in/absentee ballots

Nevadans looking to mail in their votes this election year have until 5 p.m. Tuesday to request ballots.

Mail-in ballot request forms are available at the Clark County Election Department offices located at 500 S. Grand Central Parkway in downtown Las Vegas and 965 Trade Drive, Suite A, in North Las Vegas.

The form also can be downloaded on the department’s website at ClarkCountyNV.gov/vote.

County officials recommend either faxing or dropping off the request in person instead of mailing it to ensure it is received by the deadline. The election department’s fax line is 702-455-2831.

Each completed mail/absentee ballot must be received by the election department by 7 p.m. on Election Day (Nov. 8) in order for the ballot to be counted.