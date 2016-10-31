Vandals egg Donald Trump’s headquarters in Las Vegas

Vandals egged Donald Trump’s campaign office in Las Vegas overnight Saturday.

Nevada staff for the GOP presidential nominee arrived early Sunday to find the exterior of the campaign office and a vehicle parked outside had been hit with eggs. Eggs were on outside walls and sidewalks near the entrance of a suite located at 1110 Palms Airport Drive. The location is east of Paradise Road and south of East Sunset Road.

“It’s sad there are people out there who take political discourse too far like this,” Charles Muñoz, Nevada state director for Trump’s campaign, said in a statement. “We have volunteers who show up here, people who give their own time because they want to make a difference.”

He added: “No voter should have to face such intimidation to exercise their First Amendment rights. We hope this was just a one-off incident, and we’re going to continue to work hard and campaign respectfully.”

