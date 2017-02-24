‘We’re checking off the promises we’ve made,’ Trump tells enthusiastic CPAC crowd

OXON HILL, Maryland —President Donald Trump assured attendees at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference on Friday that he will cleave to the conservative positions that put him in the Oval Office.

“One by one, we’re checking off the promises we’ve made,” Trump told the crowd in the National Harbor conference center in a speech that was frequently interrupted by standing ovations.

Trump also added a twist to a statement borrowed from former President Bill Clinton’s 1996 State of the Union address, saying, “The era of big government is over. The era of empty talk is over.”

Organizers of the annual gathering of conservatives, which Trump skipped last year during his campaign, said the president is uniting the right.

“I’m learning how good it feels to have somebody leading our country who knows how to fight and he’s fighting for you,” Matt Schlapp of the American Conservative Union said in his introduction.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

