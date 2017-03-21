Pair from marijuana industry added to Clark County pot panel

Clark County commissioners on Tuesday added two marijuana industry professionals as at-large members to the county’s new marijuana advisory panel.

Scott Sibley is a managing partner at the Nevada Holistic Medicine. Brian Padgett is an attorney and founding member of the Nevada Dispensary Association and Nevada Cannabis Coalition.

The two will join the other 12 members Commissioners appointed to the Green Ribbon Panel this month. Representatives for the Nevada Resort Association, the Nevada Gaming Control Commission and marijuana dispensaries were among those chosen.

The panel will set policies regarding land use and licensing of retail marijuana establishments and recommend proposed changes to zoning and business license codes.

Recreational marijuana sales are expected to begin in Nevada on July 1. Possession became legal on Jan. 1 after voters approved ballot Question 2 in November.

Contact Michael Scott Davidson at sdavidson@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3861. Follow @davidsonlvrj on Twitter.