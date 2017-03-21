Ravn Alaska airline passenger takes snake on a plane

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A snake carried onto a commuter airplane flying between Alaska communities caused a slight weekend commotion.

Anchorage television station KTVA reports the loose snake was spotted Sunday on a 90-minute Ravn Alaska flight between Aniak in southwest Alaska and Anchorage.

Photos from the flight show a pale snake about four to five feet long curled up under a carry-on bag.

Another photo shows a flight attendant placing the live snake into a plastic trash bag.

Snakes on a plane.. in Alaska?! One Ravn flight crew had an interesting time after a passenger reported his snake... https://t.co/q9wkfPGQtN — People of the Sky (@PeopleoftheSky) March 21, 2017

Ravn Alaska spokesman William Walsh says a passenger violated airline policy by bringing the snake onto the plane.

He says the airline prohibits rodents and reptiles, including snakes, from being used as emotional support animals.

Snakes are not found in most of Alaska.

The flight landed as scheduled in Anchorage.