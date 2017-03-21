Posted 

Ravn Alaska airline passenger takes snake on a plane

8213469_web1_snake-plane_8213469.jpg
A snake carried onto a Ravn Alaska airplane caused some commotion over the weekend. (Twitter)

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A snake carried onto a commuter airplane flying between Alaska communities caused a slight weekend commotion.

Anchorage television station KTVA reports the loose snake was spotted Sunday on a 90-minute Ravn Alaska flight between Aniak in southwest Alaska and Anchorage.

Photos from the flight show a pale snake about four to five feet long curled up under a carry-on bag.

Another photo shows a flight attendant placing the live snake into a plastic trash bag.

Ravn Alaska spokesman William Walsh says a passenger violated airline policy by bringing the snake onto the plane.

He says the airline prohibits rodents and reptiles, including snakes, from being used as emotional support animals.

Snakes are not found in most of Alaska.

The flight landed as scheduled in Anchorage.

